New Zealand out for 341, lead by 33 runs in Dunedin
WELLINGTON South Africa bowled New Zealand out for 341, a lead of 33 runs, shortly after tea on the third day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Friday.
LISBON Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho is to get a street in Setubal named after him in honour of his sporting achievements, the town hall of his home city said on Thursday.
Mourinho, the 50-year-old self-styled 'Special One', is arguably the most successful ever Portuguese coach.
He has won league titles in four different countries with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid, and has led teams to two Champions League trophies.
The Setubal town hall said in a statement it had made the decision because of Mourinho's "extraordinary role in international sport".
"He is, in all fairness, one of the coaches in the world with the most prestige and qualification."
The exact street or avenue has not yet been chosen but the town hall's general assembly voted unanimously to approve the naming.
Setubal, located just south-east of Lisbon across the Tagus, is a former industrial hub that has become one of Portugal's most impoverished and unemployment-stricken cities.
(Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Ed Osmond)
BARCELONA Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest for Ferrari on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday but refused to accept the mantle of favourite from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.
Tiger Woods will miss next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida as he continues back rehabilitation, he announced on Thursday.