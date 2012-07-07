Colombian national soccer player Jackson Martinez participates in a practice session in Bogota May 23, 2012. Colombia will face Peru on June 3 for the Brazil 2014 World Cup qualifiers. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

LISBON Porto have signed Colombia striker Jackson Martinez on a four-year contract for nine million euros from Mexican club Jaguares subject to a medical, the Portuguese champions said on Saturday.

"We reached a deal with Jaguares to sign Jackson Martinez for an $11 million fee," Porto said in a statement published on the website of Portuguese stock market regulator CMVM (www.cmvm.pt).

The speedy 25-year-old, linked with a move to the English Premier League, has a buyout clause of 40 million euros ($49.23 million) in his contract.

($1 = 0.8126 euros)

(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga)