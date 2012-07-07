Scotland captain Laidlaw to miss rest of Six Nations
Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw will miss the rest of the Six Nations matches after damaging ankle ligaments, the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) said on Wednesday.
LISBON Porto have signed Colombia striker Jackson Martinez on a four-year contract for nine million euros from Mexican club Jaguares subject to a medical, the Portuguese champions said on Saturday.
"We reached a deal with Jaguares to sign Jackson Martinez for an $11 million fee," Porto said in a statement published on the website of Portuguese stock market regulator CMVM (www.cmvm.pt).
The speedy 25-year-old, linked with a move to the English Premier League, has a buyout clause of 40 million euros ($49.23 million) in his contract.
($1 = 0.8126 euros)
(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga)
Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw will miss the rest of the Six Nations matches after damaging ankle ligaments, the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) said on Wednesday.
Mark Warburton denied on Wednesday that he resigned as manager of Rangers last week and said the Scottish Premiership club had yet to explain why it gave that reason for his exit.
ZURICH FIFA's ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against two former Central American soccer officials after an investigator for the world soccer body recommended they be banned from the game for life for alleged corruption, the watchdog said on Wednesday.