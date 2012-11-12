Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during their Champions League Group D soccer match against Borussia Dortmund at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

LISBON Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Wednesday's friendly against Gabon in Libreville after he sustained a cut above his left eye in Sunday's 2-1 La Liga win at Levante, the Portuguese Federation (FPF) said on Monday.

The FPF confirmed the injury would keep him out adding Valencia defender Joao Pereira and Dynamo Kiev midfielder Miguel Veloso had also pulled out of the squad because of injuries.

Ronaldo was caught by David Navarro's elbow in the opening minutes of the match in Valencia and after being patched up on the side of the pitch returned to score Real's 21st-minute opener.

Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho said after the match Ronaldo's vision in both eyes was affected by the blow, which left one side of the Portuguese international's face covered in blood.

(Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga)