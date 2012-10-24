Scotland's Strauss out of Six Nations with kidney injury
Scottish back-row forward Josh Strauss has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations tournament with a kidney injury, the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) said on Friday.
LISBON Sporting have hired former Belgium forward Franky Vercauteren to replace sacked coach Ricardo Sa Pinto as they attempt to recover from a dreadful start to the season, the Portuguese Premier League club said on Wednesday.
The Belgian was hired on a one-year contract and has the tough task of rebuilding a demoralised Sporting side.
The Lisbon team are 12th in the league, with six points from six matches, suffered an early domestic cup exit against Moreirense last weekend and are bottom of Europa League Group G with one point from two games.
Sporting have failed to win the league title since 2002 and have finished 16, 28 and 36 points behind the champions in the last three seasons.
They last qualified for the Champions League four years ago.
Sporting fired Sa Pinto earlier this month following a 3-0 defeat at Hungarian side Videoton in the Europa League.
(Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Scottish back-row forward Josh Strauss has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations tournament with a kidney injury, the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) said on Friday.
BUDAPEST Budapest edged closer on Friday to a possible withdrawal of its bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games, dealing a potential further blow to global organisers' attempts to find a city to host the event following a number of pullouts.
PERTH Brett Rumford held on to the lead at the inaugural World Super 6 golf tournament in Perth on Friday, taking a two-stroke advantage into the weekend.