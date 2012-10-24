Belgium's coach Franky Vercauteren reacts during their World Cup 2010 qualifying soccer match against Armenia at Republican stadium in Yerevan September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

LISBON Sporting have hired former Belgium forward Franky Vercauteren to replace sacked coach Ricardo Sa Pinto as they attempt to recover from a dreadful start to the season, the Portuguese Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The Belgian was hired on a one-year contract and has the tough task of rebuilding a demoralised Sporting side.

The Lisbon team are 12th in the league, with six points from six matches, suffered an early domestic cup exit against Moreirense last weekend and are bottom of Europa League Group G with one point from two games.

Sporting have failed to win the league title since 2002 and have finished 16, 28 and 36 points behind the champions in the last three seasons.

They last qualified for the Champions League four years ago.

Sporting fired Sa Pinto earlier this month following a 3-0 defeat at Hungarian side Videoton in the Europa League.

