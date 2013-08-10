Porto's Silvestre Varela (L) fights for the ball with Vitoria Guimaraes's Jean Barrientos during their Portuguese Super Cup football match at Aveiro's city stadium August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Porto's players celebrate with their trophy after defeating Vitoria Guimaraes in the Portuguese Super Cup at Aveiro's city stadium August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

First half goals from Lica, Jackson Martinez and Lucho Gonzalez handed champions Porto an easy 3-0 win over cup holders Vitoria de Guimaraes in Aveiro to lift the Portuguese Super Cup on Saturday.

Porto seized their fifth consecutive Super Cup and first trophy under new coach Paulo Fonseca with a commanding performance.

They started all guns blazing, scoring with their first chance through forward Lica, a new signing from Estoril, who smashed a tap-in just five minutes into his debut.

The almost 30,000 fans at the packed Aveiro stadium were treated to a series of flowing attacking plays from Porto that also made the most of some lax defending.

Guimaraes, who had shocked Benfica with a 2-1 win in the Cup final in May, never looked like a threat and were punished with the second goal after 17 minutes when Colombia striker Martinez fired in a textbook header.

Just before the halftime whistle, Argentine captain Gonzalez buried the third with a sweet first-time volley to earn Porto an inspiring start to the season.

The Portuguese Premier League kicks off next weekend.

(Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga in Lisbon; Editing by Rex Gowar)