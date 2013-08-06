Manchester United's Wayne Rooney heads to score his second goal against Manchester City during their FA Cup football match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

STOCKHOLM With speculation over the future of Wayne Rooney continuing, Manchester United manager David Moyes said on Tuesday he did not have to convince the striker to stay at Old Trafford.

Asked what Rooney's reaction had been to Manchester United turning down a reputed bid of 30 million pounds from Premier League rivals Chelsea, Moyes replied "I don't know, I've not asked him."

Pressed further on whether he would have to convince Rooney to stay with the English champions, Moyes said: "You don't need to convince anyone to play for Manchester United."

Moyes was speaking to reporters after a 1-1 draw in a friendly game against AIK in Stockholm.

There were some positives for the Scottish coach with Angelo Henriquez netting for United from Wilfred Zaha's cross and Robin van Persie completing 90 minutes.

On the downside both Nani (groin) and Jonny Evans (ankle) hobbled off in the first half, but Moyes said neither injury was serious and that he expected both to recover quickly.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm)