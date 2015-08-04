PARIS Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 season opener at Lille on Friday because of a knee injury.

PSG said on their website (www.psg.fr) on Tuesday that the Sweden striker picked up the injury during the team's 2-0 win against Olympique Lyonnais in the Champions' Trophy last Saturday.

"(Further checks) showed a sprained ligament in his right knee," the club said.

PSG kick off this season's Ligue 1 at Lille on Friday at 1830 GMT.

