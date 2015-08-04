Spain ease to 4-1 victory over Israel to stay top of group
Diego Costa was among the scorers as Spain strolled to a 4-1 win at home to Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Friday to stay top of Group G.
PARIS Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 season opener at Lille on Friday because of a knee injury.
PSG said on their website (www.psg.fr) on Tuesday that the Sweden striker picked up the injury during the team's 2-0 win against Olympique Lyonnais in the Champions' Trophy last Saturday.
"(Further checks) showed a sprained ligament in his right knee," the club said.
PSG kick off this season's Ligue 1 at Lille on Friday at 1830 GMT.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)
Diego Costa was among the scorers as Spain strolled to a 4-1 win at home to Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Friday to stay top of Group G.
WELLINGTON South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat in the third test against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.