PARIS Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic said on Friday he would leave Paris Saint Germain after four years during which he played an integral part in turning the club into a force to reckon with on the European stage.

"My last game tomorrow at Parc des Princes. I came like a king, left like a legend," the 34-year old said on his Twitter account.

The forward earlier in the season became the club's top goal scorer in its history.

