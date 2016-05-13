Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
PARIS Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic said on Friday he would leave Paris Saint Germain after four years during which he played an integral part in turning the club into a force to reckon with on the European stage.
"My last game tomorrow at Parc des Princes. I came like a king, left like a legend," the 34-year old said on his Twitter account.
The forward earlier in the season became the club's top goal scorer in its history.
(Reporting by Michel Rose and John Irish; Editing by Andrew Callus)
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.