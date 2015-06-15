COPENHAGEN Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven have signed 17-year-old Danish winger Nikolai Laursen from Brondby on a three-year deal, the Copenhagen club said in a statement on Monday.

Widely touted as one of the most promising young players in Denmark, Laursen made his debut for Brondby's senior side against Vestsjaelland on April 26 this year, scoring five minutes after coming on as a late substitute.

"I feel the time has come to test my talent in a big European club and at PSV Eindhoven I have the chance to take the next step in my career," said Laursen, who joined Brondby at the age of six.

No details of the transfer fee have been released, but local media reported that the Dutch club paid around 15 million Danish crowns ($2.27 million) for the winger, who has played a total of just 40 minutes in four outings for the club.

($1 = 6.6106 Danish crowns)

