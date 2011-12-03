Napoli seal 2-0 win over Genoa to climb to second
ROME Napoli secured a 2-0 win over Genoa thanks to second-half goals from Piotr Zielinski and Emanuele Giaccherini at the Stadio San Paolo to move up to second place in Serie A on Friday.
DOHA Qatar's 2022 World Cup organising committee has donated $400,000 (256,360.96 pounds) to famine victims in Somalia from the match proceeds collected at the November 14 international friendly between Brazil and Egypt which was staged before a 25,000 strong crowd in Doha.
On the first anniversary of Qatar being awarded the World Cup, the Qatar 2022 Supreme Committee, which will organize the first finals to be played in the Middle East, has joined Qatar Charity to ensure the funds reach starving people in Somalia.
"One year on from what was a historic day for our country, we're pleased to announce this initiative for those in need in Somalia with Qatar Charity as our partner," Hassan Al Thawadi, secretary general of the World Cup organising committee, said.
"During the bidding process we always stressed the importance of football and the FIFA World Cup as catalysts for positive change.
"This is one of many initiatives that we'll undertake with the goal of harnessing the power of football to make a difference in people's lives in our region and beyond."
Brazil won 2-0 in a match that saw Egypt midfielder Ahmed Hassan make a record-equalling 178th international appearance and Jonas Oliviera score his first goals for Brazil.
(Editing by Ken Ferris)
ROME Napoli secured a 2-0 win over Genoa thanks to second-half goals from Piotr Zielinski and Emanuele Giaccherini at the Stadio San Paolo to move up to second place in Serie A on Friday.
LONDON Ever since "little" Bournemouth, with their stadium capacity of under 11,500, reached the top tier of English football for the first time two years ago, they have had to cope with the psychological challenge of facing the biggest clubs in the land.
Pakistan batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif have been provisionally suspended and sent home from a Twenty20 competition being played in Dubai as part of an anti-corruption investigation, the country's cricket board has said.