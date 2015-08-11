Sanchez and Ozil contract talks are on hold, says Wenger
LONDON Contract negotiations with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are on hold until the end of the season, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday.
DUBAI Qatar hopes to decide how many stadiums it will use in hosting the 2022 World Cup by the end of this year, a spokesman for the organising committee said on Tuesday.
Here are the details for the five stadiums the organisers have announced so far, in the order they were unveiled:
AL WAKRAH STADIUM
Tournament capacity: 40,000
Location: Al Wakrah
Matches up to and including: Quarter-finals
Announced: November 2013
Construction start date: Third quarter (Q3) 2015
Estimated completion: Q1 2018
Project Management Consultant: KEO International Consultants
Main Construction Contractor: To be decided
Designer and Engineering Consultants: AECOM is design consultant, designed stadium in conjunction with Zaha Hadid Architects
AL BAYT STADIUM – AL KHOR CITY
Tournament capacity: 60,000
Location: Al Khor Municipality
Matches up to and including: Semi-finals
Announced: June 2014
Construction start date: Q4 2015
Estimated completion: Q3 2018
Project Management Consultant: Projacs
Main Construction Contractor: Joint venture of Galfar Al Misnad, Salini Impregilo Group and Cimolai.
Designer and Engineering Consultants: Dar Al-Handasah
KHALIFA INTERNATIONAL STADIUM
Tournament capacity: 40,000
Location: Al Rayyan municipality
Matches up to and including: Quarter-finals
Announced: November 2014
Construction start date: Q2 2014
Estimated completion: Q2 2017
Project Management Consultant: Projacs
Main Construction Contractor: Joint venture between Midmac Contracting and Six Construct
Designer and Engineering Consultants: Dar Al-Handasah
QATAR FOUNDATION STADIUM
Tournament capacity: 40,000
Location: Education City, Al Rayyan Municipality
Matches up to and including: Quarter-finals
Announced: December 2014
Construction Start Date: Q2 2013
Estimated Completion: Q3 2019
Project Management Consultant: ASTAD Project Management
Main Construction Contractor: To be decided
Designer and Engineering Consultants: FIA Fenwick Iribarren Architects
AL RAYYAN STADIUM
Tournament capacity: 40,000
Location: Al Rayyan Municipality
Matches up to and including: Quarter-finals
Announced: April 2015
Construction start date: Q1 2016
Estimated completion: Q1 2019
Project Management Consultant: AECOM
Main Construction Contractor: To be decided
Designer and Engineering Consultants: Ramboll and Pattern
(Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Justin Palmer)
KINGSTON Reigning Commonwealth Games 400 metres hurdles champion Kaliese Spencer denied on Wednesday that she "refused or evaded a drug test" and plans to legally challenge the assertion by the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission.