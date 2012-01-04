Queens Park Rangers' Joey Barton prepares to take a free kick against Newcastle United during their Premier League match at Loftus Road in London September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Queens Park Rangers have lost their appeal against midfielder Joey Barton's red card in Monday's match against Norwich City, the FA said on Wednesday.

Barton was dismissed when he appeared to headbutt Norwich's Bradley Johnson in an off-the-ball incident after 34 minutes of Rangers' 2-1 defeat.

"An Independent Regulatory Commission has today dismissed a claim of wrongful dismissal from Queens Park Rangers midfielder Joey Barton following his red card for violent conduct in the QPR v Norwich City game on 2 January 2012," the FA said in a statement on their website (www.thefa.com).

Barton, who claimed the officials had been "conned" into sending him off, will serve a three-match suspension with immediate effect.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by John Mehaffey)