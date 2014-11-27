Craig Whyte (L), the former owner of Rangers Football Club leaves the club's Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland in this file photo taken on February 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

LONDON Craig Whyte, the former owner of Rangers, has been detained in Mexico on an arrest warrant relating to his takeover of the Scottish club, Scottish prosecutors said on Thursday.

Whyte, 43, took over Rangers, one of the best-supported teams in Britain, in 2011 but the club went into administration the following year.

Police Scotland have launched an investigation into Whyte's acquisition and arrested four men in England last week.

"We have been advised that the warrant for Craig Whyte has been executed by the Mexican authorities and our International Co-operation Unit ... will take the necessary steps to secure his appearance at Glasgow Sheriff Court to answer the warrant," a spokesman for Scotland's Crown Office said.

Under a pile of debt, the parent company of Rangers, Scottish champions a record 54 times, went into liquidation in 2012 and the club was forced to drop to the bottom of the professional leagues.

Rangers have now risen to the second tier of the Scottish game.

(Reporting by Michael Holden)