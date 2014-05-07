Netherland's referee Bjorn Kuipers (L) gestures as he takes part in a training camp for referees for the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON Bjorn Kuipers of the Netherlands will referee the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in Lisbon on May 24, UEFA announced on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old Dutchman refereed last season's Europa League final between Benfica and Chelsea in Amsterdam.

This season's Europa League final between Benfica and Sevilla in Turin next Wednesday will be under the control of German referee Felix Brych.

The 38-year-old has taken charge of six Champions League matches this season, including the quarter-final first leg between Barcelona and Atletico.

