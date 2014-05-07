United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
LONDON Bjorn Kuipers of the Netherlands will referee the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in Lisbon on May 24, UEFA announced on Wednesday.
The 41-year-old Dutchman refereed last season's Europa League final between Benfica and Chelsea in Amsterdam.
This season's Europa League final between Benfica and Sevilla in Turin next Wednesday will be under the control of German referee Felix Brych.
The 38-year-old has taken charge of six Champions League matches this season, including the quarter-final first leg between Barcelona and Atletico.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock celebrated a pair of firsts on Friday by powering past fourth seed Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.