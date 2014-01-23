Spanish clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona remain the world's highest revenue-generators among football clubs, Deloitte said in an annual survey published on Thursday.
Following are the top 20 as compiled by Deloitte in its annual Football Money League:
Club Revenue in 2012-13 (million euros)
1. Real Madrid (Spain) 519
2. Barcelona (Spain) 483
3. Bayern Munich (Germany) 431
4. Manchester United (England) 424
5. Paris St Germain (France) 399
6. Manchester City (England) 316
7. Chelsea (England) 303
8. Arsenal (England) 284
9. Juventus (Italy) 272 10. AC Milan (Italy) 264 11. Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 256 12. Liverpool (England) 241 13. Schalke 04 (Germany) 198 14. Tottenham Hotspur (England) 172 15. Inter Milan (Italy) 169 16. Galatasaray (Turkey) 157 17. Hamburg SV (Germany) 135 18. Fenerbahce (Turkey) 126 19. As Roma (Italy) 124 20. Atletico Madrid (Spain) 120
(Editing by David Holmes)