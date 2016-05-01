BUCHAREST FC Astra clinched their first Romanian league title after defending champions Steaua Bucharest slipped to a 1-1 home draw against Pandurii Targu-Jiu on Sunday.

Second-placed Steaua's draw left the Giurgiu-based club with a five-point advantage before Astra’s penultimate league match against Dinamo Bucharest on Monday. Steaua, the 1986 European Cup winners, have only one game to play.

The feat is a major achievement for Astra coach Marius Sumudica, who will serve a two-month ban next season for betting.

He was suspended after placing wagers of 500 euros ($572.80) to 900 euros ($1,031.04) on several matches in the Romanian championship, Champions League, Europa League and on Romanian junior team matches.

"It was a difficult year and it’s time to celebrate now,” said Sumudica, who never won a trophy in his coaching career.

"I've never experienced such moments, it's the first time in my life," added Sumudica.

Astra, who finished fourth last season, played in this season's Europa League, knocking out English club West Ham United with a 4-3 aggregate victory in the third qualifying round.

Astra owner Ioan Niculae, one of the richest people in Romania, was sentenced to two and a half years in jail last year for having illegally financed Mircea Geoana’s presidential campaign in 2009.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)