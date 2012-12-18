Luatua jumps ship but NZ captain Read staying put
WELLINGTON All Blacks loose forward Steven Luatua will re-unite with his former Super Rugby coach Pat Lam at English Premiership strugglers Bristol for the 2017-18 season, the club said.
BUCHAREST Inter Milan's versatile defender Cristian Chivu wants to stay at the Serie A club for the rest of his career.
The Romania international joined Inter from AS Roma for a reported fee of 16 million euros ($21.06 million) in 2007 and helped them to win league titles in 2008, 2009 and 2010 and the Champions League in 2010.
"My future? At Inter!" the 32-year-old, capped 75 times by the Balkan country, was quoted as saying in Romanian media on Tuesday. "At least I hope so, if they don't get rid of me!
"I'm joking, I'm happy, really happy here and the club is happy with me," added Chivu, who can play as a central defender, left back and defensive midfielder. "I'll finish my career here."
Chivu, who has not played since Inter's 3-0 win at Hajduk Split in the Europa League on August 2 when he suffered a toe injury, is expected to return to action when his team host Verona in a Coppa Italia last-16 match on Tuesday.
"I feel good, the last four months were tough but I'm better now," Chivu said. "There were complications which meant I needed a second operation but now I feel fit enough to help out." ($1 = 0.7598 euros)
Hull City are keen to build on their improved performances in recent weeks as they continue to fight for Premier League survival, left back Andy Robertson has said.
BOURNEMOUTH, England, Feb 13 Sergio Aguero roared back into action for Manchester City, forcing a Tyrone Mings own goal and helping them move eight points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea with a 2-0 win at struggling Bournemouth on Monday.