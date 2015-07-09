BUCHAREST The secretary general of the Romanian Soccer Federation has vowed to step down next week after anti-corruption prosecutors launched an inquiry into alleged abuse of power and forging documents when he chaired a local club in 2008.

Gheorghe Chivorchian, 60 said he was innocent and in a statement posted by the federation, added: "I will offer all needed information and be at the authorities' command to clarify this case which has nothing to do with the federation."

Prosecutors said Chivorchian used forged papers stating 1 million euros ($1.10 million) -- illegally paid to the Politehnica Timisoara club in 2008 by the administration of the western county of Timis -- represented players wages, when the money was actually used to pay debts.

(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by John O'Brien)