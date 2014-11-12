BUCHAREST Dinamo Bucharest's Flavius Stoican has become the 13th coach to quit or be sacked in less than four months in the 18-team Romanian league.

The 37-year-old former Romania defender on Wednesday left the 18-times champions after being in charge for under 14 months.

Dinamo, one of the two most popular clubs in the Black Sea state alongside bitter city rivals Steaua, said in a statement they had reached an amicable agreement to cancel Stoican's contract.

In May, Dinamo, who reached the European Cup semi-finals in 1984, filed for insolvency after running up serious debts.[ID:nL6N0O06HM]

Dinamo are sixth in the standings with 22 points from 14 matches, 12 points behind leaders Steaua.

Local media reported that Claudiu Niculescu, Ionut Chirila and Mircea Rednic are among Stoican's likely replacements.

