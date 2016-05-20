BUCHAREST Dinamo Bucharest coach Mircea Rednic has quit after reaching an agreement with the 18-times Romanian champions to end his deal, which was about to expire on June 30, he said on Friday.

The departure of the 54-year-old much-travelled Rednic, who has coached numerous Romanian teams as well as clubs in Belgium, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Azerbaijan, comes only three days after Dinamo were beaten by CFR Cluj on penalties in the Romanian Cup final.

Former Romania defender Rednic, capped 83 times by Romania between 1981 and 1991, took over as Dinamo coach in May 2015, starting his third coaching spell at the club.

Dinamo, who finished fourth in the domestic league, are one of the two most popular clubs in the Black Sea state alongside bitter city rivals Steaua Bucharest. In happier times, The Red Dogs reached the European Cup semi-finals in 1984.

Ioan Andone, who won two Romanian league titles with Dinamo as a player in the 1980s and led the club to one more title as a coach in 2004, has emerged as favourite for the vacant job. Razvan Lucescu and Cosmin Contra are also in the running.

