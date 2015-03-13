BUCHAREST Flavius Stoican has been re-appointed as coach of Dinamo Bucharest four months after being sacked by the 18-times Romanian champions, the club said in a statement on Friday.

"I'm glad I was given the opportunity to continue my work at Dinamo," Stoican told the club's web site.

The 38-year-old replaces Mihai Teja, who became Dinamo's third coach of the season in January but kept the job for a little more than two months. On Thursday, the club said they had reached an amicable agreement to cancel Teja's contract.

Stoican left the financially troubled club in November after being in charge for less than 14 months.

Dinamo are one of the two most popular clubs in the Black Sea state alongside bitter city rivals Steaua. In happier times, The Red Dogs reached the European Cup semi-finals in 1984.

Dinamo are sixth in the standings with 32 points from 20 matches, 15 points behind leaders Steaua.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by John O'Brien)