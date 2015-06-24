BUCHAREST Romania U-16 captain Vlad Dragomir has rejected offers from domestic league champions Steaua Bucharest and several foreign teams to join English club Arsenal from ACS Poli Timisoara.

"I am very glad and I hope not to disappoint anyone," the young midfielder, who signed a three-year contract, told local media on Wednesday. "The Arsenal offer seemed the best to me, I felt that this is my place."

Dragomir became the second Romanian teenager to join the English Premier League this month after 18-year-old Cristian Manea signed for Chelsea from FC Viitorul Constanta.

