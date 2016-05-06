Mario Vrancic of Germany (R) challenges Patrick Ekeng of Cameroon (L) during their FIFA U-20 World Cup group C soccer match in Ismailia October 2, 2009. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Dinamo Bucharest and Cameroon midfielder Patrick Ekeng died on Friday after collapsing on the pitch during a match for his club.

Ekeng, 26, fell to the ground shortly after coming on as a 62nd-minute substitute during a league match against Viitorul Constanta, his club said in a statement on their website.

Media reports said he suffered a suspected heart attack and was pronounced dead in hospital two hours later.

"Dinamo lost tonight, forever, footballer Patrick Claude Ekeng Ekeng," Dinamo said.

"On behalf of everyone at Dinamo, sincere condolences to the bereaved family. God rest his soul."

The Cameroon FA also confirmed the news on Twitter, while Ekeng's former club Cordoba tweeted: "There are no words to express our sorrow for the death of Patrick Ekeng."

Cameroon midfielder Marc-Vivien Foe also died after collapsing on the pitch, during a Confederations Cup match in 2003 against Colombia in France.

Ekeng had also played for Le Mans in France, as well as Swiss club Lausanne.

(Writing by Toby Davis in London; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)