BUCHAREST Romania will host Lithuania in a friendly on March 23 as part of their preparations for the Euro 2016 finals in France, the Romanian football federation said on Friday.

Anghel Iordanescu's team kick off their Euro 2016 campaign against hosts France in Paris on June 10. They take on Switzerland in Paris five days later before meeting Albania in Lyon in their final Group A game.

Romania and Lithuania, who failed to qualify for Euro 2016, have met 10 times before with Romania winning nine of the matches.

Romania will also play friendlies against European champions Spain on March 27 and Georgia on June 3, two days before leaving for France.

