BUCHAREST Romanian league runners-up ASA Targu Mures have named former striker Petre Grigoras as their fourth coach of the season, the club said in a statement.

The 51-year-old, who has already coached several clubs at home including CFR Cluj and Otelul Galati, replaced Italian Cristiano Bergodi, who resigned earlier in December.

In July, former Chelsea defender Dan Petrescu led Targu Mures to their first major trophy with a 1-0 win over Steaua Bucharest in the Romanian Super Cup but he quit after one match in charge to join Chinese side Jiangsu Sainty.

Vasile Miriuta inherited the coaching job but he also left in September with Bergodi taking charge at the club, who competed in this season's Europa League's third qualifying round.

Targu Mures are sixth in the standings with 35 points from 23 matches, 11 points behind leaders FC Astra. The Romanian league will resume in February following a two-month winter break.

