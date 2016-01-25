The badge of Steaua Bucuresti's football team is seen on the jacket of an official before their Europa League Group J soccer match against Dynamo Kiev at National Arena in Bucharest December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

BUCHAREST Romanian champions Steaua Bucharest are refusing to release players for the national team's winter training camp and unofficial friendly games in a blow to the country's preparations for this year's European Championship.

Romania coach Anghel Iordanescu included six Steaua players -- keeper Florin Nita, defenders Paul Papp and Alin Tosca and midfielders Alex Chipciu, Adrian Popa and Mihai Pintilii, in his squad for the camp which starts on Monday in Turkey.

However, 1986 European champions Steaua were reluctant to release more than three players for matches which are not on world governing body FIFA's calendar.

Iordanescu said there was no room for compromise.

"All or none," he insisted. "Steaua's decision is not fair play. We have to respect the national team, who will compete at the European championship."

Steaua's decision prompted angry reaction from other clubs with Pandurii Targu-Jiu president Narcis Raducan threatening that his players in the Romania squad would be called back from Turkey if the Steaua players do not turn up at the camp.

Romania will play hosts France, Albania and Switzerland in Euro 2016 Group A.

