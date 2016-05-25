BUCHAREST Three Romanian top-flight clubs have had points deducted by the country's football federation (FRF) for failing to put their financial affairs in order and meet licensing criteria.

Romanian Cup winners CFR Cluj will start next season on minus nine points while ASA Targu Mures, who finished in sixth place, and bottom club Petrolul Ploiesti, already relegated to the second tier, were hit with a six-point deduction.

Cluj and Targu Mures qualified for the Europa League preliminary rounds but will not be able to compete in Europe's second-tier competition because they have been declared insolvent after running up large debts.

Last year, Cluj, who won three league titles between 2008 and 2012, were hit with a 24-point deduction but the Court of Arbitration for Sport annulled the punishment.

Rapid Bucharest, who have already won promotion to the top flight, will also start next season on minus six points.

Cluj and Rapid said they would appeal against the FRF's licensing commission ruling.

Many Romanian clubs face infrastructure difficulties and are struggling to meet the administrative, legal and financial conditions laid down by European football's governing body.

