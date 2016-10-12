BUCHAREST Romania players said cash and personal items were stolen from their hotel rooms ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier in Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

"We didn't find out who stole the money and all the objects," Andrei Vochin, personal adviser to Romanian Football Federation chairman Razvan Burleanu, told local DolceSport TV after the Group E goalless draw in Astana.

"Anyway, we don't have much hope," he said, adding that unidentified burglars broke into the rooms while players were training.

At least 12 players had cash stolen while the team masseur said his tablet had also been taken.

Romania are third in the group with five points from three games, two points behind leaders Montenegro. Kazakhstan are fifth with two points.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)