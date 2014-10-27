Anghel Iordanescu of Romania speaks to reporters during a news conference for the FIFA Club World Championship in Tokyo December 8, 2005. REUTERS/Issei Kato

BUCHAREST Anghel Iordanescu has returned to soccer management by taking over as Romania coach for a third time, the country's football federation (FRF) said on Monday.

"The FRF's executive committee approved unanimously president Razvan Burleanu's proposals for new members of the technical staff of the national team," the FRF said in a statement, adding that Iordanescu signed a one-year contract.

The head coach's position became vacant when Victor Piturca quit earlier this month after agreeing to join Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad on a lucrative contract.

Iordanescu was the FRF's third choice after failing to lure Shakhtar Donetsk's Mircea Lucescu and Dorinel Munteanu of Azerbaijan club Gabala.

Local media and football pundits criticised Burleanu for letting Piturca, who was doing well in the Euro 2016 qualifiers, go before lining up a replacement.

They said Iordanescu had not coached a team since 2006 and had become keener on politics than football in recent years, but former Romania great Georghe "Gica" Hagi applauded the appointment.

"Iordanescu needs no introduction, he's a great coach," Hagi told local media. "He was successful during his career and he knows how to do things."

REMARKABLE RECORD

Iordanescu, who moved into politics several years ago and became member of the Romanian senate, the upper house in the bicameral parliament of the Black Sea state, has led the national team on two previous occasions.

The former Romania striker guided them to the 1994 World Cup quarter-finals, their biggest achievement, the Euro 1996 tournament and the 1998 World Cup during his five-year spell in the 1990s.

Romania's memorable 3-2 World Cup win over Argentina in the round of 16 in 1994 was once hailed as the greatest day in the country after the fall of communism in 1989 while Iordanescu was promoted from army colonel to general.

Iordanescu, who also coached Romania between 2002 and 2004, boasts a remarkable record at club level too. He won four league titles and two national cups with Steaua Bucharest, known as the Romanian army's team during communism, and led them to the European Cup final in 1989.

The 64-year-old, voted Romanian coach of the 20th century, then won the Asian Champions League with Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal (2000) and Al Ittihad (2005).

Iordanescu's tenure begins on Nov. 16 when Romania host Northern Ireland in an eagerly-anticipated Euro 2016 qualifier.

Under Piturca, Romania made a solid start to their qualifying campaign and are second in Group F with seven points from three matches, two behind surprise leaders Northern Ireland.

The FRF said Iordanescu will be assisted by Viorel Moldovan, Daniel Isaila and Ionut Badea.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia; Editing by Rex Gowar)