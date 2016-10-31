Romania's Ciprian Marica reacts after scoring a goal against Greece during their Euro 2016 qualifying soccer match at Karaiskaki stadium in Piraeus, near Athens September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

BUCHAREST Much-travelled Romania striker Ciprian Marica announced his retirement on Monday after losing a long battle with injuries.

He scored 25 goals in 72 internationals, behind only Gheorghe Hagi (35), Adrian Mutu (35) and Iuliu Bodola (31) on the all-time list for the Black Sea country.

"My physical condition does not allow me to do things at the level you deserve," Marica, 31, wrote to Romania fans on his Facebook page.

Marica joined Steaua Bucharest in January but played only nine games and failed to score a goal before being released.

He started his career with Steaua's bitter rivals Dinamo Bucharest and also played for Shakhtar Donetsk, VfB Stuttgart and Schalke 04.

