Otelul Galati have appointed much-travelled German Ewald Lienen as coach to replace the sacked Ionut Badea, the 2011 Romanian champions said on Wednesday.

Lienen, 59, previously coached half a dozen German clubs including Borussia Moenchengladbach, Hanover 96 and Cologne as well as Greek teams Olympiakos, AEK Athens and Panionios and Spanish side Tenerife.

The German, who is the first foreign coach in Otelul's history, signed a three-year contract and will make his debut on Monday when the Galati-based side visit ACS Poli Timisoara.

Badea was sacked last week after a poor run that left Otelul in the bottom half of the standings. They are 13th in the 18-team league with 14 points from 13 games, four points above the relegation zone.

