Concordia Chiajna striker Wellington has complained he was the victim of repeated racist abuse from a section of visiting Rapid Bucharest supporters during their Romanian league match on Friday.

Wellington accused Rapid fans of throwing a banana at him while TV footage clearly showed a number of supporters making monkey gestures and racial slurs against the Brazilian forward during the tense goalless draw, featuring 10 yellow cards.

"It's incredible what happened... my wife and my child were in the stands," Wellington told local media on Saturday. "I wanted to get out of the field, I'm not a monkey."

The ugly scenes caused outrage in the Black Sea state.

"I told the referee (about the incidents) and he gave me a yellow card!" added Wellington, who burst into tears at the end of the match.

"Those who did that are idiots, I hope the federation will do something about it."

The Romanian football authorities were not immediately available for comment.

The incidents occurred less than two months after champions Steaua Bucharest were hit with partial stadium closure by European football governing body UEFA following racist behaviour from their fans during a Champions League match in July.

Rapid boss Marian Rada, who began his sixth stint as the Bucharest-based club's coach in the match against Concordia, made an extraordinary statement afterwards.

"Was he crying? Don't you see what's happening in theatres? Maybe Wellington should have cried because he didn't score," said Rada.

"How do we know it was a Rapid fan? Maybe a banana just slipped out of someone's hand in the stands."

At the same time, the Romanian police said an investigation has been launched after a Rapid Bucharest fan entered the stadium in Chiajna with a flag with Nazi symbols printed on it.

Police said they will use video evidence when tracking the offender who could face from six months to five years in prison.

Concordia are 14th in the standings with nine points from 10 matches, just behind the three-times Romanian champions Rapid who also have nine points.

(Writing by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Martyn Herman)