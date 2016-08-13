Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
BUCHAREST Romania's new coach Christoph Daum included a quartet of uncapped home-based players and avoided any major surprises as he named his first squad on Saturday for the World Cup qualifier at home to Montenegro next month.
Steaua Bucharest’s defensive midfielder Vlad Achim, FC Astra midfielders Razvan Marin and Romario Benzar and Dinamo Bucharest striker Dorin Rotariu could make their Romania debuts after receiving call-ups from the German.
The much-travelled Daum, who replaced Anghel Iordanescu to become the second foreign coach of Romania last month, recalled VfB Stuttgart midfielder Alexandru Maxim, who missed Euro 2016 after failing to secure a regular place for his club.
There was no place in the squad for ex-captain Razvan Rat, 35, who earned his 113th cap in the 1-1 draw against Switzerland at Euro 2016.
Romania, who have not reached the World Cup finals since 1998, were drawn in World Cup qualifying Group E alongside Denmark, Poland, Armenia and Kazakhstan.
Daum faces a tough task to steer his side to Russia in 2018 after they finished bottom of their group at Euro 2016.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Brian Homewood)
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
LONDON Liverpool will attempt to sweep away the January blues on the last day of a wretched month when they host commanding Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.