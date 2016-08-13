German Christoph Daum (L) is presented with a jersey by Razvan Burleanu, president of the Romanian Football Federation, as he takes over as the new manager of the Romanian national football team, Bucharest, Romania, July 7, 2016. Inquam Photos/George Calin/via REUTERS

BUCHAREST Romania's new coach Christoph Daum included a quartet of uncapped home-based players and avoided any major surprises as he named his first squad on Saturday for the World Cup qualifier at home to Montenegro next month.

Steaua Bucharest’s defensive midfielder Vlad Achim, FC Astra midfielders Razvan Marin and Romario Benzar and Dinamo Bucharest striker Dorin Rotariu could make their Romania debuts after receiving call-ups from the German.

The much-travelled Daum, who replaced Anghel Iordanescu to become the second foreign coach of Romania last month, recalled VfB Stuttgart midfielder Alexandru Maxim, who missed Euro 2016 after failing to secure a regular place for his club.

There was no place in the squad for ex-captain Razvan Rat, 35, who earned his 113th cap in the 1-1 draw against Switzerland at Euro 2016.

Romania, who have not reached the World Cup finals since 1998, were drawn in World Cup qualifying Group E alongside Denmark, Poland, Armenia and Kazakhstan.

Daum faces a tough task to steer his side to Russia in 2018 after they finished bottom of their group at Euro 2016.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Brian Homewood)