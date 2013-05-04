BUCHAREST Steaua Bucharest won the Romanian league title for the first time in seven years on Saturday as Petrolul Ploiesti, who needed victory to keep the title race alive, could only scrape a 2-2 draw at relegation-threatened Turnu Severin.

The result, a day after Steaua beat Pandurii Targu-Jiu 2-0, left Laurentiu Reghecampf's side 16 points clear of Petrolul and Pandurii with five games remaining. Dinamo Bucharest, Steaua's bitter city rivals, are fourth on 52.

Petrolul led twice through Congolese striker Jeremy Bokila in the first half and Tunisian substitute Hamza Younes 18 minutes from time but Turnu Severin fought back with midfielder Dorel Stoica making it 2-2 with two minutes remaining.

"We worked very hard and we're leaders in the championship from the first round," 37-year-old Reghecampf, celebrating his first trophy as a coach, told local media after Petrolul's draw.

"I'm glad we managed to win the title mathematically just before (the Orthodox) Easter, I think it's a sign."

The 1986 European Cup winners Steaua, founded in 1947 as an army club, are the most successful Romanian club with 50 domestic trophies including 24 league titles, 21 national cups and five Supercups.

The Bucharest-based side have never been relegated and have finished below the sixth place in the Balkan country's top flight only five times.

Steaua had a decent run in the Europa League this season, losing 3-2 on aggregate to Chelsea in the round of 16. Before that, Steaua finished top of their group and knocked out Ajax Amsterdam in the last 32.

(Writing by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Alan Baldwin)