Bolivia beat Messi-less Argentina 2-0 in qualifier
LA PAZ Argentina, weakened by the last-minute suspension of Lionel Messi, suffered a fourth defeat in their World Cup qualifying campaign as a spirited Bolivia won 2-0 in La Paz on Tuesday.
BUCHAREST Steaua Bucharest completed a domestic treble when they outclassed Universitatea Cluj 3-0 in the Romanian Cup final at the National Arena on Sunday.
Adrian Popa put on a brilliant display, scoring a goal in each half for Steaua who won the Cup for the 22nd time, with Raul Rusescu also netting three minutes after the break.
It was a dream farewell for Steaua coach Constantin Galca, who will be replaced by former Romania international Mirel Radoi at the end of the season.
Steaua also won the Romanian league title and the League Cup earlier this month.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Roger Federer survived a stern test from Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut on Tuesday to reach the Miami Open quarter-finals while top-seeded Swiss compatriot Stan Wawrinka was eliminated on his birthday.