BUCHAREST Romanian club FC Voluntari appointed their third coach of the season when Mircea Radulescu was named to replace Flavius Stoican two days after the club lost 1-0 away to FCM Baia Mare in the domestic cup.

The newly-promoted club said in a statement on Friday they had reached an amicable agreement to cancel Stoican's contract, adding that Radulescu took over on a temporary basis.

Last month, Stoican, the Romanian league's seventh coaching casualty, replaced Bogdan Vintila but the move did nothing to change Voluntari's flagging fortunes after a disappointing start to the season, which began in July.

Voluntari are second from bottom in the 14-team Romanian championship after failing to record a win in their 11 league matches so far.

