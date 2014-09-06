Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
MEXICO CITY Mexican football club Queretaro has signed Brazilian striker Ronaldinho, a former champion with his country in the 2002 World Cup, the club's owner said on Friday.
Olegario Vazquez, director of Grupo Empresarial Angeles, which bought the club in May after the prior owner was found to be at the centre of a fraud scandal, said via Twitter that Ronaldinho had joined Queretaro as of Friday.
Ronaldinho, 34, who was left out of the national squad for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, could make his debut as soon as Sept. 12 against Mexican rivals Puebla.
Vazquez did not immediately disclose how much the club paid to sign Ronaldinho.
(Reporting by Christine Murray and Carlos Calvo Pacheco; Editing by Ken Wills)
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).