Ronaldinho (R) of Brazil's Atletico Mineiro challenges Gustavo Portillo of Argentina's Lanus during their Recopa Sudamericana final soccer match in Belo Horizonte July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Washington Alves

MEXICO CITY Mexican football club Queretaro has signed Brazilian striker Ronaldinho, a former champion with his country in the 2002 World Cup, the club's owner said on Friday.

Olegario Vazquez, director of Grupo Empresarial Angeles, which bought the club in May after the prior owner was found to be at the centre of a fraud scandal, said via Twitter that Ronaldinho had joined Queretaro as of Friday.

Ronaldinho, 34, who was left out of the national squad for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, could make his debut as soon as Sept. 12 against Mexican rivals Puebla.

Vazquez did not immediately disclose how much the club paid to sign Ronaldinho.

(Reporting by Christine Murray and Carlos Calvo Pacheco; Editing by Ken Wills)