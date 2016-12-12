Morgan, Root help England eclipse India in Kanpur
KANPUR, India Skipper Eoin Morgan and batting mainstay Joe Root engineered England's easy chase to secure their seven-wicket victory against India in the first Twenty20 International on Thursday.
PARIS Factbox on Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the Ballon d'Or award for the fourth time on Monday:
EARLY DAYS
* Born Feb. 5 1985 in Funchal, Madeira.
* Plays youth team football at Nacional before joining Sporting Lisbon in 2002, arch-rivals to his boyhood favourites Benfica.
MANCHESTER UNITED
* Alex Ferguson signs 18-year-old Ronaldo for about 12 million pounds ($15.22 million) in August 2003 after an outstanding performance against his United side in a pre-season friendly.
* Named United's 2003-04 Player of the Year in his debut season and secures an FA Cup winners' medal.
* Scores debut Champions League goal against Debrecen in qualifying for the 2005-06 edition of the competition.
* United win the 2006-07 Premier League title and Ronaldo is named Footballer of the Year in England and Portugal. Runner-up to Kaka as European Footballer of the Year (Ballon d'Or) and third in FIFA World Player of the Year.
* Scores first Champions League goals in the main competition with a double in a 7-1 thrashing of AS Roma.
* United win a Premier League and Champions League double in 2007-08, Ronaldo finishing as Europe's top scorer with 42 goals and winning several domestic awards, including England's player of the season.
* Voted World Player of the Year having already become only the third Portuguese to win Europe's Ballon d'Or award following Eusebio in 1965 and Luis Figo in 2000.
* In 2008-09, helps United to the Premier League title, League Cup, Club World Cup and Champions League final, which they lose 2-0 to Barcelona.
* Scores 118 goals in 292 appearances for United.
REAL MADRID
* Becomes the world's most expensive player when he signs for Real for a fee of 94 million euros ($99.98 million) in 2009.
* Nets 26 goals in 29 La Liga appearances in 2009-10 and seven in six Champions League outings but Real finish the season without any major silverware and coach Manuel Pellegrini is sacked and replaced by Ronaldo's compatriot Jose Mourinho.
* Scores a Spanish record 40 goals in 34 games in 2010-11, including a superb header to win the King's Cup final against Barcelona.
* Increases his best tally for a La Liga season to 46 goals in 38 games in 2011-12 but is surpassed by Barca forward Lionel Messi, who scores 50 in 37 games. Real win La Liga.
* Has a poor season by his standards in 2012-13 and Real fail to win major silverware, prompting Mourinho's exit.
* Scores a single-season record 17 goals in the Champions League in 2013-14 as Real secure a 10th European title. Nets a penalty in the final in a 4-1 win over Atletico Madrid after extra time.
* Wins the Club World Cup as Real Madrid beat San Lorenzo 2-0 in the final. Claims Ballon d'Or award in 2008, 2013, 2014 and 2016.
* Scores the decisive spot kick in the penalty shootout against Atletico to give Real their 11th Champions League title in 2016.
PORTUGAL
* Makes Portugal debut in 1-0 friendly win over Kazakhstan in August 2003
* Helps hosts Portugal to runners-up spot at the 2004 European championship.
* Plays a controversial role in the sending-off of England's Wayne Rooney, his Manchester United team mate, in the 2006 World Cup quarter-finals.
* Portugal are eliminated from the 2010 World Cup by Spain in the last 16 and Ronaldo spits at a television cameraman as he walks off the pitch.
* Helps Portugal to the Euro 2012 semi-finals, where they are again knocked out by Spain, this time on penalties. Ronaldo does not get to take a spot kick due to misses by his team mates.
* Portugal go out in the group stage at the 2014 World Cup with Ronaldo clearly struggling with injury.
* In March 2014 overtakes Pauleta's tally of 47 goals to become Portugal's record scorer.
* In 2016, inspires Portugal to their first European title they beat France 1-0 after extra time in the final. Limps off the pitch after 24 minutes with a knee injury.
* Has netted 68 goals in 136 games for Portugal.
MELBOURNE Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.
KINGSTON Usain Bolt and his Jamaican team mates who won the 4 x 100m relay at the 2008 Beijing Games have been told by the country's Olympic Association to return their gold medals following Nesta Carter's failed drug test.