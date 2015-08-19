Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller and VfB Stuttgart's Antonio Ruediger (R) fight for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Munich May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN VfB Stuttgart central defender Antonio Ruediger has joined Italy's Roma on a one-year loan deal with an option for a permanent move, the clubs said on Wednesday.

The tall 22-year-old, who is recovering from a meniscus operation in his right knee, passed a medical check in the Italian capital earlier this week.

"AS Roma are pleased to announce that German defender Antonio Ruediger has joined on a season-long loan from Stuttgart for a fee of four million euros (£2.84 million). The agreement also includes the option to make the transfer permanent from the 2016-17 season for a fee of nine million euros," Roma said in a statement.

Ruediger joined Stuttgart as a teenager in 2011 and has so far won six caps for Germany after making his first appearance last year.

"I have to thank VfB for a lot of things. I was a junior player here and became a Germany international. It was always special to wear the VfB shirt," said the player in a Stuttgart statement.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Martyn Herman)