MOSCOW Portuguese forward Hugo Almeida has signed for Russian Premier League club Kuban Krasnodar after being released by Serie A side Cesena.

Almeida has initially moved to Russia until the end of the 2014-15 season, though has the option of extending his stay for another year, according to the club website (www.fckuban.ru).

The 30 year-old has played for FC Porto, Werder Bremen and Besiktas before moving to Cesena where his contract was terminated on Jan 19 by mutual consent.

Almeida has won 56 caps and scored 19 goals for Portugal.

Kuban Krasnodar are currently eight in the Russian Premier League table with 26 points.

