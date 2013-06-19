Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BERNE Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala will again have to stage their home matches in Europe away from their own stadium next season because of security concerns, soccer's governing body UEFA said on Wednesday.
"The UEFA emergency panel and decided that due to the security situation in Dagestan and the North Caucasus, no UEFA competition match is allowed to be played in this region during the 2013/14 season," UEFA said in a statement.
"Consequently, Anzhi Makhachkala have been requested to propose an alternative venue for their home matches in the 2013/14 UEFA Europa League."
"The UEFA emergency panel came to this decision after having carefully examined and evaluated the current security situation in the North Caucasus and notably in Dagestan, and taking into account the whole range of circumstances as well as the warnings issued by various governments.
"This decision remains in force for subsequent seasons until further notice."
Anzhi have spent a lot of money on the likes of Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o and Dutch coach Guus Hiddink and signed Brazilian midfielder Willian for a 35 million euros ($47 million).
They finished third in the Russian Premier League last season, missing out on a place in the Champions League.
Anzhi staged their Europa League matches in Moscow last season following a similar UEFA ban.
(Writing by Brian Homewood, Editing by Ed Osmond )
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.