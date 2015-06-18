Spain ease to 4-1 victory over Israel to stay top of group
Diego Costa was among the scorers as Spain strolled to a 4-1 win at home to Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Friday to stay top of Group G.
MOSCOW Former Russia coach Yuri Semin has signed a one-year deal to take charge of Anzhi Makhachkala, the Premier League club said on Thursday.
The 68-year-old replaces Sergei Tashuev whose contract ran out after he led the team to promotion last season.
Semin has also previously coached Lokomotiv Moscow, Dynamo Kiev and Mordoviya Saransk.
Anzhi went on a brief spending spree and brought high-profile names like Samuel Eto'o and Guus Hiddink into the club.
Owner Suleyman Kerimov then decided to cut costs and the team were relegated at the end of the 2013-14 season.
(Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Tony Jimenez)
PALERMO, Italy Italy survived some first-half scares on the way to a 2-0 win over Albania in a World Cup qualifier marred by crowd trouble caused by away fans on Friday.