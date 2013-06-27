Arsenal's Andrei Arshavin controls the ball before he scores against Coventry City during their English League Cup soccer match at the Emirates Stadium in London September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/Files

Former Arsenal forward Andrei Arshavin has rejoined hometown club Zenit St Petersburg after being released from the Premier League side at the end of last season.

Arshavin made 144 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 31 goals in his five seasons at the club, but failed to live up to his billing following a 15 million-pound move from Zenit in 2009 and spent part of the 2011-12 season on loan at the Russian club.

The 32-year-old has signed a two-year contract with Zenit.

"One of Russia's best football players of the last decade is returning to his hometown," Zenit said in a statement on their official website (www.fc-zenit.ru)

"Zenit football club welcomes the return to Andrei Arshavin to St Petersburg and wishes the athlete new success in the squad."

(Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)