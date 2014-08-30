MOSCOW Russia head coach Fabio Capello and other support staff have not been paid for the last three months, according to sports minister Vitaly Mutko.

"They have not been paid for three months," Mutko told the Russian news agency ITAR-TASS. "I knew about this after meeting Capello."

"I am really upset about what is happening, but the payment are an internal matter with the Russian Football Union. They prioritise their money matters. If they are not going to pay him then no one else will," Mutko said.

The sports minister said Russia got eight million dollars for participating at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil where they could not advance beyond the group stage.

"The national team's budget is also not small, therefore how could they not pay the coaching staff?" Mutko said.

The former RFU head, who played a big part in bringing the 2018 World Cup to Russia, said he would assess the situation in the next couple of days.

In January 2014, former England coach Capello extended his contract until the conclusion of the 2018 World Cup and according to local press, the Italian earns nine million euros(7.12 million pounds) a year.

