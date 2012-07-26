New Russia coach Fabio Capello smiles during a news conference in Moscow July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW Fabio Capello signed a two-year contract with the Russian Football Union (RFU) to become Russia's new coach on Thursday.

The 66-year-old Italian, who quit as England manager in February, replaces Dutchman Dick Advocaat, whose tenure ended with Russia's group-stage exit from Euro 2012.

"I'm very proud to be the coach of the Russian national team. Russia have great potential. I will live and work in Moscow," Capello told a news conference.

The contract's financial details were not disclosed but local media reported Capello would earn up to 10 million euros a year.

