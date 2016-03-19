MOSCOW A moment of silence will be observed before Russian Premier League football matches this weekend as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives in a plane crash in southern Russia on Saturday.

The Boeing 737-800 operated by Dubai-based budget carrier Flydubai crashed on its second attempt to land at Rostov-on-Don airport. All 62 people aboard were killed.

"The Russian Football Premier League would like to offer its deepest condolences to all the families and close friends who lost loved ones in the air tragedy in Rostov-on-Don," the organisation said in a statement on its website (www.rfpl.org).

"We are with you at this difficult moment. Hold on," the statement concluded.

(Editing by John O'Brien)