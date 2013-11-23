Moyes says experience of fight can keep Black Cats afloat
Sunderland manager David Moyes is refusing to give up on Premier League survival after his side fell six points adrift of safety following their 2-0 home loss to Manchester City on Sunday.
MOSCOW Champions CSKA Moscow beat traditional city rivals Spartak 1-0 with an early opportunist goal by Ivorian striker Seydou Doumbia to throw the Russian title race wide open on Saturday.
The result lifted CSKA to joint second spot in the first division with 33 points from 17 games, level with Spartak and Lokomotiv Moscow, who host neighbours Dynamo on Sunday.
The chasing trio are three points behind leaders Zenit St Petersburg, who lost 2-0 at home to Rostov on Friday after their 4-2 defeat at Spartak before the international break.
Saturday's pulsating derby was settled in the eighth minute when Doumbia capitalised on a defensive mix-up between keeper Artyom Rebrov and defender Yevgeni Makeyev, stroking the ball into an empty net after the two Spartak players collided.
Chances in a high-tempo clash came thick and fast at both ends, with one of the best falling to Spartak's Denis Glushakov who almost equalised when his scorching shot was cleared off the line by CSKA's Brazilian defender Mario Fernandes.
(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; editing by Josh Reich)
Sunderland manager David Moyes is refusing to give up on Premier League survival after his side fell six points adrift of safety following their 2-0 home loss to Manchester City on Sunday.
LONDON Arsenal will have to produce the biggest second leg comeback in a Champions League knockout tie to avoid a seventh successive exit at the last 16 stage when they host Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Leroy Sane for his recent run of good form, saying his improvement comes as a result of a learning process that still has a long way to go.