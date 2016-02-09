Birthday boy Alli stakes claim as Europe's best young talent
LONDON English football's new poster boy, Dele Alli, turns 21 on Tuesday with new figures suggesting he is the most productive young player in Europe.
MOSCOW Russia captain Roman Shirokov has joined CSKA Moscow on a six-month deal with the option of an extension, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.
The midfielder's contract with Spartak Moscow was ended by mutual consent last month.
Shirokov started out at CSKA but has spent most of his career with Zenit St Petersburg where he won the Russian Premier League title twice and the UEFA Cup in 2008.
The 34-year-old has scored 13 goals in 52 games for Russia.
CSKA are top of the league with 37 points from 18 games.
(Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON English football's new poster boy, Dele Alli, turns 21 on Tuesday with new figures suggesting he is the most productive young player in Europe.
Chelsea are well aware of what must be done to clinch the Premier League title but will also be looking cautiously over their shoulders as Tottenham Hotspur continue their relentless pursuit of the leaders, midfielder Eden Hazard has said.