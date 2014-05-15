MOSCOW A Zenit St. Petersburg fan who punched Dynamo Moscow captain Vladimir Granat during a Russian Premier League game on Sunday has been arrested after handing himself in to police.

Dynamo were leading 4-2 in the 86th minute when a few hundred Zenit fans invaded the pitch and defender Granat was punched in the head, leaving him with a concussion.

The match was abandoned after the referee consulted with the match delegate.

Zenit fan Alexey Nesterov, 45, said he had tried to speak with Dynamo Moscow officials after travelling to the capital.

“Yesterday I went to Moscow and tried to talk with representatives of Dynamo and also Vladimir Granat,” Nesterov told reporters. “They said they did not want me to be present and they did not want to see me.

“The police were hunting for me like I was Chikatilo! (Andrei Chikatilo was a notorious Soviet serial killer).

"I want my case to be applied to the letter of the law.

"There was no fight, everything happened spontaneously, just like a street fight. It is not possible that I broke Granat’s jaw, or something like that,” Nesterov added. Zenit, who were leading the league standings going into Sunday, have been penalised with a 3-0 technical defeat, fined one million roubles ($28,500) and ordered to play two home games behind closed doors and another three with a section of the stadium closed where the team's ultras sit.

Zenit face Kuban Krasnodar in their final match of the season. They are one point behind leaders CSKA Moscow.

(Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Justin Palmer)