MOSCOW CSKA Moscow, reduced to 10 men after 12 minutes and trailing 3-0 after a quarter of an hour, hit back with six second-half goals to beat Mordoviya 6-4 away in a remarkable Russian Premier League match on Sunday.CSKA got off to an awful start when goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev had an attempted clearance charged down by Evgeny Lutsenko who was left with the job of tapping the ball into an empty net in the first minute.

The league leaders then had Mario Fernandes sent off in the 12th minute and Vladimir Rykov curled in the resulting free kick for Mordoviya's second. Two minutes later, Ruslan Mukhametshin finished off a counter-attack to make it 3-0.

Leonid Slutskiy’s team pulled one back six minutes after halftime through substitute Kirill Panchenko and the hosts were also reduced to 10 men when Yannick Djalo was sent off for a second bookable offence four minutes later.The tide turned as Zoran Tosic and Seydou Doumbia scored twice in a minute to pull CSKA level just before the hour, only for Lutsenko to put the hosts back in front with just over 20 minutes left.Nigeria forward Ahmed Musa equalised in the 80th minute, then put the visitors 5-4 in front before Ivory Coast forwardDoumbia, who re-joined CSKA on loan from Roma this season, scored his second with two minutes to play.CSKA stayed top of the Russian Premier League table with 25 points from nine matches, five ahead of Lokomotiv Moscow who beat Kriylia Sovetov 2-0.

Defending champions Zenit St Petersburg are a further three points behind in third after being held 1-1 at home by midtable Amkar.

(Editing by Brian Homewood)